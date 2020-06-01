Godfall teaser reveals one of the three major classes for the PS5 action game

The latest Godfall teaser trailer revealed a never-before-seen class called Silvermane, one of the three major classes available to you in the upcoming PS5 and PC looter-slasher.

Ascend, lionhearted, with Silvermane pic.twitter.com/Fi5nUwxvvAJune 1, 2020

Classes in Godfall are represented by Valorplates, each one of which represents a god. The Silvermane valor plate clearly represents some type of lion god unique to this world, which is full of ancient magic and heroic knights. There's no real detail given regarding how the Silvermane class will play, but it looks pretty epic.

As we previously reported , Godfall will have the option for up to three-player co-op play, and will have a loot system where you'll be able to find legendary weapons and armor. Keith Lee, CEO of developer Counterplay Games, described Godfall as a "co-op looter-shooter experience like Borderlands, but instead it's a co-op looter-slasher experience set in a more serious and brand-new fantasy world." I'm interested.

As far as gameplay goes, expect hacking and slashing and all sorts of fun swordplay. You'll also be able to use the power of your Valorplates to hurl elemental abilities like fire and electricity at enemies.

Could we see more of Godfall at this week's PS5 Future of Gaming Event ? Given the timing of this tweet, it's not a far-fetched thought. The PS5 event is promising "more than an hour" of game reveals, and there's still plenty we don't know about Godfall, one of the first confirmed PS5 games. The Future of Gaming event airs Thursday, June 4 at 1pm PT / 4pm ET / 9pm BST, so tune in if you want the chance to catch more Godfall.

