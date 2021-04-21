God of War studio Sony Santa Monica could be working on a new fantasy game

God of War developer Sony Santa Monica could be working on a new fantasy game.

A new job listing for a senior character concept artist was posted to the official Sony Santa Monica website earlier this week. Within the responsibilities section of the job, Santa Monica asks for an individual who can help develop the "rule sets for fantasy-based worlds."

This phrase pops up again underneath the requirements section of the listing: "Strong design skills with the ability to render realistic believable fantasy-based characters" is one such requirement for the role, again pointing to the fact that Sony Santa Monica's next game could be a fantasy-based IP.

Of course, God of War fits the bill for a fantasy setting, but the adventures of Kratos and Atreus aren't the only game in development at the studio, and the listing specifically mentions that the role pertains to "a new unannounced title." The studio appears to be starting the hiring process for its new game in earnest; in January, a job listing for a new art director position at the studio wanted an individual to help with the "development of a new unannounced title," separate from its next God of War project.

Currently, it would seem as though Sony Santa Monica is working on releasing God of War: Ragnarok, before turning its full attention to this forthcoming game. Ragnarok was first revealed last year, just a few months before the PS5 launched in November. We know precious little about the God of War sequel so far, but the ending of the 2018 reboot undoubtedly pointed to a showdown with the Norse gods.

Around the time of the PS5 launch last year, PlayStation CEO Jim Ryan was pressed on whether God of War: Ragnarok was a true next-gen exclusive for the PS5. The CEO wouldn't confirm or deny the query, leading some to believe that Santa Monica's sequel might also be coming to Sony's current-gen console.

For a complete list of all the games confirmed to be launching on Sony's next-gen console so far, head over to our upcoming PS5 games guide for more.