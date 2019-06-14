God of War, Spider-Man, Red Dead 2 - Days of Play discounts on PS4 games end Monday

PlayStation’s Days of Play event is back! Right now, on both sides of the Atlantic, there is a whole host of PlayStation titles on sale. These range from the basically brand new releases - Days Gone is down to a heavily reduced $39.99 - to still-gargantuan single-player exclusives of last year like God of War and Marvel's Spider-Man (the latter going right down to $19.99). Not to mention other mega hits such as Red Dead Redemption 2 and Borderlands: Game of the Year Edition. Prices range between $10-$40, edging us firmly into ‘crazy-good value’ territory. We've pulled out the best deals for you here.

Of course, you could wait and see what the Amazon Prime Day game deals bring in July, but these are some stand out deals and we'd recommend striking while the iron's hot.

Days of Play runs alongside E3 2019 , going some way to fill the hole left by PlayStation’s absence at the expo. And it certainly helps; the full list of discounted games is nearly 80 strong. That doesn’t include the wealth of low-cost DLC which accompanies them, either. What’s more, there are plenty of console savings (like this exclusive Days of Play 2019 PS4), merchandise offers, and PSVR deals to tempt you. Amazing PS4 accessories are included in the offer, too. For instance, Sony’s Gold and Platinum wireless headsets and PS Plus subscriptions have also had amazing reductions. If you want one of the best PS4 headsets for less, you shouldn’t miss it.

Want to see the full list of discounted products in the US? Head over to the PlayStation Blog. For the UK version, just click here .

Days of Play's best game deals

The Division 2 (UK) | £27.59 on Amazon

Washington DC has fallen. The Division 2 tasks you with taking it back... and looking damn cool while doing so. Team up with your friends for Ubisoft's excellent loot shooter.View Deal

