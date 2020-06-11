Ghostwire: Tokyo gameplay reveal is Killer 7 meets BioShock

Ghostwire: Tokyo is the new game from Tango Gameworks - the studio behind The Evil Within - and we just got a first look at gameplay at the PS5 Future of Gaming event.

The short video confirmed the game would be first-person, and had a definite Killer 7 meets BioShock vibe. Think phantasmic figures, a headless schoolgirl, faceless men in suits with big knives and... evil anorak demons? Luckily the gameplay demo suggests you'll have your own special powers to fight them off, with abilities that looked like magical spells. According to Kenji Kimura, the's game director, the PS5's tech is a big part of using these powers.

"The player character’s special abilities have a deep relation to these hand gestures," said Kimura. "Which are perfect for the controller haptics and adaptive triggers – one of the PS5’s new features that we’re taking advantage of.

Some of the enemies you'll face are Amewarashi, a child ghost fuelled by sadness, Shiromuku, a bride, and Kuchisake, who wields scissor blades.

(Image credit: PlayStation)

Sounds like next-gen

"We’re particularly excited by the possibility of players experiencing our modern, yet visitor-filled city with 3D sound,” said Kimura.

“This version of Tokyo is not a version you’ve ever seen or heard before. In Ghostwire: Tokyo, you’ll hear and encounter sounds that you normally would not hear in the city in real life. Our hope is that with the 3D sound, you will feel compelled to seek out and identify what is causing those sounds you hear.”

The game was first revealed at E3 2019, as part of the Bethesda Showcase. That was a story trailer, setting the scene of a Tokyo where people are vanishing and supernatural entities are running rampant. "It’s spooky, but not the survival horror we are known for," said creative director Ikumi Nakamura (who has since left the project) said at the time.

Ghostwire: Tokyo will be released in 2021.

