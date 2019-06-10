GhostWire: Tokyo is an action game from The Evil Within devs but it's still super spooky

Tango Gameworks has unveiled its latest game at the Bethesda E3 2019 press conference, GhostWire: Tokyo. It's coming from the studio known for The Evil Within series, although it isn't going to be your typical survival horror experience. In fact, it might just be one of the most original reveals of E3 2019 so far.

While Tango Gameworks might well be known for creating horror games that make you want to sleep with the light on, its latest will certainly ensure that you will never even want to leave the house. Even though this is an action-adventure at heart, it's still a game in which you must explore Tokyo – its people disappearing, seemingly at random – as a supernatural force descends upon the city. I don't know about you, but that sounds bloody terrifying to me!

"After strange disappearances hit Tokyo’s population, it’s up to you to uncover the source and purge the city of a strange, new evil. Armed with your own mysterious spectral abilities, you will face down the occult, unravel conspiracy theories and experience urban legends like never before," reads the official description.

Basically, expect a harrowing crawl through Tokyo in GhostWire: Tokyo, all while attempting to avoid benevolent spirits, potentially getting help from a handful of friendly ghosts, and generally attempting to avoid skeleton-demons at all costs. My heart can't take it.

Basically, GhostWire: Tokyo might be something of a genre shift for Tango Gameworks, but it still looks like a typically spooky release. Not that we would expect anything less from the studio founded by Resident Evil creator Shinji Mikami. Expect to hear more on GhostWire: Tokyo throughout E3 2019.

