Ghostwire Tokyo developer has a new game in development from The Evil Within 2 director

Ghostwire: Tokyo developer Tango Gameworks is already working on a new game, even before its current project is out.

Appearing yesterday on Xbox's Tokyo Game Show 2021 presentation, Tango Gameworks co-founder Shinji Mikami casually revealed that the developer is already working on its next game. Specifically, Mikami revealed, The Evil Within 2 game director John Johanas is heading up this brand new project at the developer.

"Right now John is in the middle of working energetically on a new game," Mikami said during the presentation (via IGN). The long-time horror developer didn't elaborate at all on what this new game under The Evil Within 2 director could potentially be, however.

Still, it's nice to know that the director behind the excellent Evil Within 2 is back at Tango Gameworks. The Evil Within 2 was a genuinely brilliant horror sequel, combining open world adventures with violent combat and tense survival horror themes.

As for Ghostwire: Tokyo, the first-person horror-adventure game, is still on the horizon for PS5. Previously, Tango Gameworks's new project was slated to launch as a PS5 timed exclusive at some point in late 2021, but was delayed to launch at an unspecified point in early 2022 earlier this year in July. Ghostwire: Tokyo might be a timed PS5 exclusive, but it's hard to imagine Tango's next game under Johanas launching on PlayStation consoles, after Xbox's acquisition of Tango parent company Bethesda last year in 2020.

