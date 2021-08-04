Ghost of Tsushima: Legends multiplayer getting standalone release and Rivals PvP mode

Ghost of Tsushima's Legends multiplayer mode is getting a bunch of new content in the weeks ahead, starting with a new 2v2 PvP mode called Rivals out September 3.

Darren Bridges of developer Sucker Punch outlined the studio's redoubled plans for Legends in a new blog post . Rivals will be a free update for all current Legends players, and like the rest of the mode, it will support cross-play and cross-progression between PS4 and PS5.

Rivals was described as a 2v2 PvPvE mode where teams compete to slay waves of enemies to collect and deposit Magatama which can "harm the other team." If that sounds a lot like Gambit from Destiny 2, that's because it is a lot like Gambit from Destiny 2, at least at first blush.

"You can spend Magatama on Shades to block your opponents’ purchases, Curses (health drain, exploding bodies, etc), Hwacha fire, and more," Bridges explained. "Once you’ve spent enough Magatama, you’ll unlock Final Stand waves. Complete these before the opposing team to win!"

Rivals will launch alongside a bigger update which will raise the gear level cap from 110 to 120. By binding a level 110 piece of gear to a class completing new mastery challenges, players can add a second perk slot to their gear and unlock new abilities and techniques for the bound classes.

Ahead of the September 3 drop, Sucker Punch will push out a more general update on August 20 alongside the Ghost of Tsushima Director's Cut (you won't need to actually purchase the Director's Cut DLC to get the update). This will make "some changes based on feedback from the community," Bridges says, like shortening Survival mode and adding weekly challenges to it, and adding more Legends cosmetics awarded from Jin's story in the base game.

If you don't already own Ghost of Tsushima, you'll also be able to purchase Legends individually going forward. Legends will cost $19.99 / €19.99 / £15.99 on the PlayStation Store for PS4 and PS5, and apart from a few cosmetics tied to the main game's campaign, Bridges says it's got all "the same Legends content." The studio will also offer an upgrade package for players who decide to get the main game after buying Legends, which will go for $40/€50 /£44 on PS4 and $50/€60/£54 on PS5.