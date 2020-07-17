Ghost of Tsushima guide: from combat to armor, shrines, collectibles and more explained

This Ghost of Tsushima guide covers everything you could possible need to know. Armor, combat, skills, Mythic Tales - there's a lot to cover and that's just the start as you blaze a trail across Tsushima Island as avenging samurai Jin Sakai. Coming up we've got Ghost of Tsushima guides for every aspect of this expansive game, from basic beginners tips to more deep dives into duels, must have abilities and more. If you want to become the Ghost, this is where you start.

Ghost of Tsushima tips

(Image credit: Sucker Punch)

Our Ghost of Tsushima tips are the best place to start if you want to get a wide base of knowledge to prepare you for as much as possible. All the core basics of combat, armor, resources and more are covered here, as well as the best gear to use, missions you shouldn't miss out on and plenty more. 13 tips in all that will get on the best possible footing for the upcoming adventure.

Ghost of Tsushima map

(Image credit: Sony)

The Ghost of Tsushima map is big. Comprised of three distinct sections that open up with the story, it's as much a character in the game as hero Jin or any of his friends. This is a broad overview that takes a wide angled look at the entire map, breaking down each region and what you can expect as you explore.

Ghost of Tushisma armor

(Image credit: Sony)

There's a range of Ghost of Tushisma armor and outfits to pick from. Each has a range of buffs to various stats that will make you better in combat, stealthier, improve your archery and so on. This guide will help you find them all, as well as know which ones to use when, as you can switch freely between them all as the situation dictates.

Ghost of Tsushima skills

(Image credit: Sony)

There are a lot of Ghost of Tsushima skills to level up as you play. Some choices will depend on your playstyle and whether you prefer direct combat or stealth. However, some are so essential it almost seems mean to hide them away in the menus and make you chose. This guide will point out the skills you should absolutely equip and why.

Ghost of Tsushima supplies

(Image credit: Sony)

Ghost of Tsushima supplies are vital to progress in the game. These little yellow bundles of stuff can be picked up in the world, collected from dead enemies, earned as rewards and effectively function as money. Most of your most important upgrades are paid for with supplies so if you want to upgrade your sword or armor, you need supplies. This guide will make sure you never run low.

How to get the Ghost of Tsushima grappling hook

(Image credit: Sony)

There might come a point where you're wondering how to get the Ghost of Tsushima grapple hook? This will help you out. It's a vital bit of gear in the game and, for the most part, tied to the story in a way that's hard to miss. However, if you go charging off in search of adventure and ignore the story completely you might find areas you can't reach without it. At which point, this will help fix that.

Ghost of Tsushima fox dens and inari shrines

(Image credit: Sony)

There are Ghost of Tsushima fox dens and inari shrines all over the world for you to find. These little spots of worship are more than just a moment of respite because praying at them will gradually increase the number of stat-buffing charms you can equip. The more you find, the more you can improve various character attributes so it's a good idea to drop in on as many as you can find.

Ghost of Tsushima bamboo strikes

(Image credit: Sony)

Completing the Ghost of Tsushima bamboo strikes you can find will increase your resolve, a special ability meter that powers many of your combat and healing skills. The more of these button matching mini-games you find, the more resolve you have and the more you can unleash powerful moves in a fight or heal yourself. You can even come back from the dead if you have enough. Useful then.

Ghost of Tsushima hot springs

(Image credit: Sony)

Bathing in the Ghost of Tsushima hot springs you can find will increase your maximum health, making them a vital landmark to seek out. You can also reflect on elements of the game's story while you're there but it's the whole not dying thing we really here for. This guide has every one marked on the map to make it easier for you too find them.

Ghost of Tsushima Shinto Shrines and Torii Gates

(Image credit: Sony)

The Ghost of Tsushima Shinto Shrines and Torii gates can be a little confusing because while the Torii gates are what you're usually looking for in the world, it's the Shinto Shrines they lead to that you really want. Praying at one of these alters will reward you with a major charm that will buff key character stats. The more you find, the more options you have to customize your abilities.

Ghost of Tsushima Komatsu Forge

(Image credit: Sony)

The Ghost of Tsushima Komatsu Forge area can be a confusing discovery. You can find it easily from the start of the game but while it's marked 'Mongol Territory', it'll probably be completely empty. That's because it's tied to a certain story mission, so while it appears as an enemy base to clear out on the map, you can't actually do that until you start the mission in querstion. Here, we explain what's going on and how you can clear the invaders out.

Ghost of Tsushima duels

(Image credit: Sony)

If you're having some trouble with Ghost of Tsushima duels we can help you out. These one on one battles can be a big change of pace from the main game. Not only do they see focused on a single, tougher enemy, but they also strip you of all your gear, leaving only your fighting skill and combat special moves to use. We've got some tips and help here to make sure you always emerge from the dueling ring victorious. Or alive at the very least.