Get this PS4 DualShock 4 wireless controller and exclusive Fortnite content for only $39

If you're in the market for a new PS4 controller to up your Fortnite game, have we got the deal for you. The Jet Black DualShock 4 wireless controller is on sale at Walmart for only $38.99 - and you're not just getting the accessory with the deal, but some sweet Fortnite content, as well. Jump on the $21 worth of savings and you'll get the controller plus some exclusive content, including a Fortnite Battle Royal download (if you don't already have it), the Epic Neo Versa Outfit, the Epic Neo Phrenzy Back Bling, and 500 V-bucks.

The Epic Neo Versa Outfit is definitely a cool one - think futuristic motorcycle racer chic, and the Back Bling is pretty sweet, as well. But the real deal here is the discounted DualShock controller bundled with some Fornite content. The PS4 Dualshock controllers usually retail for $60, so you're getting a great deal on an accessory and some bonuses. The Jet Black color is not Fortnite themed or a Fortnite exclusive - it's a standard PS4 DualShock controller color, so keep that in mind. You can grab the controller on its own for $39 here , but why wouldn't you want the bonus swag at no extra cost?

If you're looking for a gift for the Fornite fan in your life, why not snag them a brand new PS4 controller at a discounted price that comes with some bonus Fortnite exclusives? Seems like a win-win to me.

