Get Out writer/director Jordan Peele debuts a new poster for his next movie Us, with a trailer coming on Christmas

Last year's horror/thriller hybrid Get Out was easily one of the best movies of 2017 , brilliantly written and directed by Jordan Peele to thread satire and social commentary through each increasingly suspenseful scene. Get Out was a hit with critics and audiences alike, and scored Peele an Academy Award for Best Original Screenplay at The Oscars 2018 . With that kind of pedigree, we're stoked to see what Peele does in Us, his next film as writer and director and one of our most anticipated upcoming movies , set for March 2019. This morning, Peele debuted a new poster for Us, featuring a very foreboding pair of golden shears:

Us stars Black Panther 's Lupita Nyong'o and Winston Duke, The Handmaid's Tale 's Elisabeth Moss, The Comedy's Tim Heidecker, and more. Our previous glimpse of Us was a cryptic, abstract poster revealed along with the film's official announcement back in May, featuring a Rorschach-style sketch of two figures with their heads back-to-back. That imagery has been recaptured in the finger rings of the golden scissors' handle, and you just know those scissors are going to come into play in some unbearably intense way. My money's on them going straight into one (or both!) of someone's eye sockets by the end of the movie.

There's also the mystery of the single driving glove that (I'm assuming) Nyong'o is wearing. Nothing in the film's official synopsis mentions high-speed racing: "A mother (Nyong’o) and a father (Duke) take their kids to their beach house expecting to unplug and unwind with friends (Moss and others). But as night descends, their serenity turns to tension and chaos when some shocking visitors arrive uninvited." As with many thrillers, going into the theater with no idea of what it could all mean is likely for the best.

Peele also announced on Twitter that we'll be getting the first trailer for Us on Christmas, so film fans can expect to open a bonus present. We're itching to see what Peele has in store for his sophomore film, which is just one of the many exciting projects he's working on, including Toy Story 4 and a TV reboot of The Twilight Zone.