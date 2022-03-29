Gentleman Jack series 2 trailer teases more love triangle shenanigans as it confirms UK release date

The BBC has finally unveiled the first full trailer for Gentleman Jack series 2, the long-awaited next installment of the Suranne Jones-fronted drama series – and confirmed when it will air in the UK, too.

Created by Happy Valley writer Sally Wainwright, the show centers on Yorkshire-based lesbian landowner Anne Lister, as she navigates rocky romances and male-dominated business ventures in the early 1800s.

Judging by the new teaser, series 2 will see her doing much of the same. This time, though, she's married to Ann Walker (Peaky Blinders' Sophie Rundle), and setting up a home for the pair of them at her beloved Shibden Hall, much to the dismay of her family.

As the couple settle into their roles as wife and wife in secret, problems arise as Anne starts spending time with her old lover Mariana Lawton (Last Christmas's Lydia Leonard) on the side.

"You're the only person I've ever really been able to trust," Ann whispers to Anne in the clip, as the latter throws a knowing look to the camera in her usual fourth-wall-breaking manner.

"How much does she know about you and me?" Mariana quizzes Anne in a later scene. "I'm not the other woman, she is."

Sounds like Anne and Ann's happily-ever-after just got rather complicated...

Talking to Instagram to reveal when the new episodes will arrive, Jones posted an image of the trio of loved-up ladies with the caption: "This looks like fun?! 🎩😬

See you SUNDAY 10th of APRIL then 🎩 9pm BBC1 @bbciplayer and coming soon to HBO."

Alongside Leonard, Rundle and Jones, Killing Eve's Gemma Whelan is set to return in series 2 as Anne's sister Marian, as are Gemma Jones (as Aunt Anne Lister), Timothy West (Jeremy Lister), Jodhi May (Lady Vere Cameron), Katherine Kelly (Elizabeth Sutherland), Derek Riddell (Captain George Sutherland), Stephanie Cole (Aunt Ann Walker), Peter Davison (William Priestley), and Vincent Franklin (Christopher Rawson). Joanna Scanlan is set to join the cast as another of Lister's earlier partners, Isabella 'Tib' Norcliffe.

Gentleman Jack series 2 premieres on BBC One and BBC iPlayer in the UK on April 10, 2022. In the meantime, check out our roundup of the best TV shows of all time and pad out your to-watch list.