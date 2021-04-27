Genshin Impact interactive map lets you find every chest to gain XP quicker

Genshin Impact developer miHoYo has released a full interactive map of the in-game land of Teyvat.

Just below, you can see the announcement of the new interactive map for all Genshin Impact players to peruse, which was launched earlier today. The interactive map gives you a full overview of Teyvat, including the various towns, cities like Mondstadt, and even the animals and enemies roaming around the reaches of the wilderness.

This new map is also handy for another reason: it shows the location of every chest in the open world. If you're unfamiliar, Genshin Impact's Adventure Rank can be progressed through opening common, precious, exquisite, and luxurious chests, each of which gives you a certain amount of XP to attaining the next Adventurer Rank and unlocking new quests and other features.

With this new interactive map, you could plot a route through Teyvat that covers a slew of chests relatively quickly, in order to maximize your time and level up as quickly as possible. Previously, fan-made maps have attempted to chronicle the location of such chests, but it's nice to see miHoYo step in with a map for everyone to use.

Tomorrow, Genshin Impact's PS5 port will officially release for everyone around the world. While the game is currently available on Sony's next-gen console through backwards compatibility, where it boasts an upgraded frame rate of 60FPS, new features like DualSense haptic feedback and native 4K resolutions will be available for the new free upgrade.

At the same time, Genshin Impact update 1.5 will launch on all platforms. This huge update boasts a slate of new characters, a brand new banner event, and even an area where players can build and customize their own houses on their own plots of land for the first time.

