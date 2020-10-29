How to participate in the Genshin Impact Adventurers Assemble event

Genshin Impact Adventurers Assemble is yet another event(?!) This time, it is an invite event, meaning that players can invite others to join the game in return for rewards. The event will run for one month, ending on the 27th of November.

Admittedly, this is not the most exciting thing to have happened since Genshin Impact’s launch. There is no gameplay involved in this event, just sending invites and collecting free stuff. That said, it would be a waste to skip the opportunity to get some extra Primogems, Mora and items.

Here’s all you need to do to participate in Genshin Impact Adventurers Assemble!

How to find & enter the Genshin Impact Adventurers Assemble event

After starting the game, go to the notice board in your main menu (left sidebar). You will find the Adventurers Assemble event under the ‘game’ tab, not the ‘event’ one. Scroll down to see the event rules and a list of potential rewards. You now have to press the ‘Click Here to Participate’ button beneath the introduction and you will be transported to the event page. Click ‘Enter Event’ again.

Once you are in the event menu, you can see two pages: ‘Invite Friends’ and ‘Link Friends’. If you want to introduce others to Genshin Impact, you need to click on Invite Friends. You will see your ‘Adventure Invitation’ code in the middle of the screen. Send this code to the friends you want to invite. If they enter it, you will both receive rewards as they level up. PS4 players will get a QR code instead of letters and numbers.

If you are the new player, you need to click on Link Friend on the Adventurers Assemble page. Copy and paste your friend’s code in the ‘Adventure Bond’ menu. You will both receive your first reward!

Genshin Impact Adventurers Assemble rewards

The rewards for inviters and invitees are not the same. As an inviter, you will immediately get 10,000 Mora for every successfully invited player, up to ten times. When the first three invitees reach Adventure Rank 15, you receive 60 Primogems. That is 60 for each individual invitee, so 180 (or 1.5 Wish) in total. There will not be any additional rewards for the leveling achievements of the other players.

As the invitee, successfully using the inviter’s code will get you 10,000 Mora as well, plus 10 Fine Enhancement Ores and 10 Adventurer’s Experience (character XP material). Once you reach Rank 5, you will get the three-star ‘Medal of the Brave’ artifact. When you reach Adventure Rank 10, you will get a three-star ‘Prospect of the Brave’ artifact. And finally, once you are AR 15, you receive Hero’s Wit (character XP material) ten times.

Genshin Impact Adventurers Assemble rules

You can invite up to ten new players in total. However, you must be at least Adventure Rank 15 to do so. As a new player, you can only accept one invite code. The invitee does not have to be completely new to the game; every player of Adventure Rank seven or lower is capable of entering codes. Naturally, the invited player can become the inviter himself after reaching Rank 15.

The rewards are sent through the in-game mailing system. You can find it in the left sidebar in the main menu. miHoYo states that it might take a while before your rewards show up. Make sure you claim your rewards on the in-game event page before the event ends!

You may be wondering how you’re going to find people who will accept your codes. If you don’t know anyone who might be interested in Genshin Impact, or your Traveler friends are all above level 7, you can try the Genshin Impact forums. Many players have already posted their invitation codes in the comment, so you could try that too if you really want the rewards.

The Genshin Impact Adventurers Assemble social media prize

Finally, miHoYo will give away AirPods Pro to 30 randomly selected Genshin Impact players who participated in the extra social media event. If you are hoping to be one of them, you need to post your invitation code and your Genshin Impact User ID on their social media pages. That includes the official Facebook, Twitter and Forum.

Furthermore, you must have successfully invited two new players, and they both have to reach Adventure Rank 15 before the event is over.

And that’s it! Enjoy your free Mora & Primogems!