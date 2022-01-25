Gears of War could be getting the Master Chief Collection treatment

Another Xbox franchise will get a collection package similar to Halo: The Master Chief Collection, it's been claimed.

The new rumor comes from Nick Baker, host of the Xbox Era podcast, who says that "there is another Microsoft franchise [...] that will be getting [...] the Master Chief Collection treatment." While Baker says he wasn't allowed to reveal which franchise it was, The Verge's Tom Warren tweeted that "the gears are really turning on this rumor," fueling speculation that the collection will be attached to the Gears of War franchise.

Halo: The Master Chief Collection bundled together all existing (at the time) mainline Halo games for one package on PC and Xbox consoles, eventually introducing spin-off games like Halo Reach to the fold through updates, as well as putting on its own multiplayer offerings.

The possibility of another Xbox-owned franchise receiving the same treatment really does have the rumor mill churning. Gears of War is the immediately obvious possibility (as Warren alludes to above), with five mainline games and two spin-off titles in Judgment and Gears Tactics, although the latter launched just relatively recently for Xbox consoles and PC. Other responses on social media suggested that Baker could be referring to Fable.

Either way, we won't see the collection for a little while. While Baker isn't entirely sure of the timeline, he says he expects to see the project arrive some time next year.

