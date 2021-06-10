GameStop preparing for Zelda related event according to rumors

GameStop is preparing for something big related to Zelda next week according to several reports.

YouTuber SpawnWave and journalist Jeff Grubb have both mentioned hearing rumors about something happening at GameStop pertaining to The Legend of Zelda. A Resetera thread also contains an image of a document claiming to be from GameStop where a special Zelda event is outlined, running on June 15 and 16.

Elsewhere, Twitter user BY2K posted images of Zelda posters supposedly from GameStop which show a lot of different characters from the franchise from across all the different games.

None of this is confirmed, so take the legitimacy with a pinch of salt, but there seems to be a lot of smoke coming from several well-known leakers with decent track records.

With the Nintendo Direct E3 2021 coming up on June 15, not too much is known about what to expect but there are hopes we might hear something out of The Legend of Zelda franchise, be that the long-anticipated Breath of the Wild sequel or something else. If GameStop is preparing for something in particular, it could suggest that something is releasing on the same day of the Direct. What exactly this might be isn't crystal clear just yet, but there are several possibilities.

With it being The Legend of Zelda's 35th anniversary, rumors of some kind of remastered collection of classic games for the Nintendo Switch have been circulating. Of course, there is also the aforementioned Breath of the Wild sequel which has been missing in action from Nintendo Directs since 2019. It's also possible that this could be a smaller in-store event or the retailer just expecting a lot of pre-orders. Without more details, this is all speculation.

Whatever the case, Nintendo will be holding their showcase on June 15 where players will be getting the answers they crave. Here's hoping that whether these rumors come to pass or not, Zelda, as well as the broader Nintendo fanbase are satisfied. Be sure to check out our E3 2021 schedule to make sure you don't miss any of the shows.

