GamesMaster hosts announced ahead of classic TV show revival

The GamesMaster hosts have finally been confirmed as Frankie Ward, Robert Florence, and Ty Logan.

Florence, who will also act as a creative consultant on the show, will lead the presenting of the show, with Ward and Logan the revival series' co-hosts.

Robert Florence is best known for his BBC shows Burnistoun, The Scotts, and VideoGaiden, while Frankie Ward is well known for her work in esports as a host and interviewer, on top of being one of the main presenters of the annual PC Gaming Show. Rounding out the presenting team, Ty Logan is an actor, writer, and content creator who was named as one of E4's Faces for the Future.

In announcing the news, Florence said: "I’m hugely honored that I’ve been trusted with ushering a new generation of challengers to their glory or humiliation, under the unflinching gaze of the GamesMaster."

Logan added: "I’m so excited to be joining the presenter team on GamesMaster. From being an E4 Face of the Future to fronting such a brilliant show, with this incredible team, is a dream come true. Let’s go!"



Ward also said: "I couldn't be more excited to be part of the GamesMaster team, especially as the one thing I love almost as much as playing games is watching other people play them - and believe me when I say I take the art of celebrating their triumphs and failures very seriously indeed." Sounds like the show's contestant won't want to get on the wrong side of any of these hosts.



The classic TV show was famous for its GamesMaster character who acted as a kind of referee to competitions and appeared as a cyborg-style floating head played by astronomer Patrick Moore. The identity of the new GamesMaster is under wraps for now… but stay tuned to GamesRadar for details as they arrive.

GamesMaster is set to return to our screens later this year, in partnership with Oculus Quest 2 from Facebook, with three episodes, 60-minutes each, that will premiere on E4’s YouTube channel, followed by a linear play on E4. If you've been counting down the days since the last episode aired in *gulp* 1998, then be sure to head back to GamesRadar for the latest news on when it'll be starting up.

