Game of Thrones season 8 trailer is finally here and it sets up *everything*

The Game of Thrones season 8 trailer is here and it's just dying for you to watch it. The trailer opens with a flash to a terrified, fleeing Arya Stark before giving us a quick update on what everybody else is up to: it's a whole lot of looking grim and swinging swords, but at least Cersei Lannister still finds time for a nice glass of wine. On the other side of the eternally weird intra-Lannister relationship is Jaime, who seems to complete his seasons-in-the-making hero turn as he delivers the trailer's definitive line: "I promised to fight for the living. I intend to keep that promise."

Update: There's also the strange matter of whatever that blacked out thing chasing Arya is, and why HBO doesn't want us to see it yet.

Game of Thrones season 8 is scheduled to debut on April 14, 2019, meaning there's still a little more than a month to go before the final episodes start to air. We've heard tons of talk from members of the cast about the Game of Thrones ending , teasing a huge battle that's meant to be the biggest in television history and how the overall season's dramatic highs and lows will be both satisfying and heartbreaking.

We also know that the finale will be far from the end of all things Westerosian, as a number of spinoff series (including a Game of Thrones prequel ) are all in the works at HBO. Sadly, the absolute soonest you could expect to see any of them is 2020 , so you'll just have to sit with whatever heartbreak co-showrunners D.B. Weiss and David Benioff have cooked up. I don't need to remind anyone that the DB duo has no mercy.