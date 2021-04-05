Game of Thrones and HBO celebrate its Iron Anniversary

While there is plenty of Game of Thrones spin-off material in the works, don't think HBO has forgotten about the series that started it all. While teams remain hard at work on House of the Dragon and the upcoming stage production, HBO intends to go all out for the 10th anniversary of the franchise starter's premiere.

The Iron Anniversary will be a "month-long celebration to commemorate the series, engage passionate fans, and ignite audiences’ excitement for the next iteration of the franchise, with House of the Dragon slated to begin production this year," said the press release. "A custom spotlight page on HBO Max with personalized curations, a binge-watching marathon, special-edition products, and more, will launch throughout the month."

The celebration will be benefitting charity as well. "For two weeks, Game of Thrones cast members will rally the fandom to contribute to one of ten noble causes: Women for Women International, World Central Kitchen, Conservation International, International Rescue Committee (IRC), UNICEF, FilmAid International, SameYou, Royal Mencap Society, National Urban League, and The Trevor Project"

The Iron Anniversary will include playlists that will allow you to follow the tales of your favorite Game of Thrones characters including Daenerys Targaryen and Arya Stark. It will also provide special playlists for the best battles, the Army of the Dead, and the spoilery-ist episodes in the series.

But wait, there's more! Three Game of Thrones superfans who were married in Westeros-themed ceremonies will win some very special anniversary gifts of their own. The package includes Game of Thrones branded wine, custom chalices, and elaborate cakes to be commissioned from local bakeries that will represent houses Targaryen, Stark, and Lannister.

There will also be a whole host of new merchandise for fans to collect:

A one-of-a-kind Imperial egg by Fabergé, the world’s most iconic artist jeweler, inspired by Daenerys Targaryen, and co-designed by series Emmy Award-winning costume designer Michele Clapton. The egg includes a miniature crown designed by Ms. Clapton, which represents the crown Daenerys would have worn had she taken the Iron Throne.

Mikkeller, the Danish craft beer company, have launched a range of beers inspired by the series, that will let fans all over the world celebrate one stein at a time. Fans can cheer with the first beer in the assortment called “Iron Anniversary IPA.”

Pop culture products leader Funko have unveiled a new iron-textured limited-edition assortment of fan-favorite “Game of Thrones” Pop! vinyl collectibles and new figures based on Arya Stark, Khal Drogo, and many more. Available for pre-order now at retailers everywhere.

“Game of Thrones: Complete Collection” is available to own on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, DVD and through select digital retailers. The complete series is also available to stream on HBO Max.