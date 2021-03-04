Future Games Show returns on March 25 with 40 games

The Future Games Show will be back on March 25 for a special spring showcase, featuring 40 games from more than 30 different publishers and developers, including SEGA, Team 17, Warner Bros. and EA.

You can watch the show on Thursday, March 25 at 14:45 PDT / 17:45 EDT / 21:45 GMT on Twitch , Facebook , YouTube , Twitter , and right here on GamesRadar .

Whatever your gaming platform of choice the Future Games Show has you covered, with titles for PS5, Xbox Series X, Nintendo Switch, PS4, Xbox One, and PC, all hosted by stars of the Resident Evil 3 Remake - Jeff Schine (Carlos Oliveira) and Nicole Tompkins (Jill Valentine)

"I am thrilled to be presenting the Future Game Show: Spring Showcase alongside my talented Resident Evil 3 remake co-star Jeff Schine," said Tompkins. "It's bound to be a blast and I am so looking forward to showing the fans some of the amazing new games coming out this year! Join us March 25 live on Twitch."

"Looking forward to working with Nicole again and getting the team together," said Schine. "Both of us are die-hard gamers so getting the chance to host the Future Games Show is really exciting. I’ve been trying to get a sneak peak at the line up, haven’t had much luck…but from the little I’ve been told so far, it's gonna be quite the show. Can't wait to show you guys some new looks at upcoming games, and maybe share an announcement or two. See ya on March 25th, you don’t wanna miss it."

This is just the first Future Games Show for 2021, with future shows scheduled for June and August.

"The Future Game Show is back for 2021 and our new Spring Showcase event will be a truly multi-format experience showcasing the most exciting up-and-coming titles of 2021," said Daniel Dawkins, content director of games and film at Future.

"The Future Game Show is GamesRadar’s premiere digital games showcase, it reached over 27 million views across two shows in 2020."