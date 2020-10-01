Fuser is giving out DJ DNA tests starting with David Hasselhoff, AKA DJ Hoff

David Hasselhoff wants you to know that everybody can be a DJ, if you just play the new game from the creators of Rock Band.

The new ad campaign for Fuser stars the Knight Rider actor and certified renaissance man in a silver pants/jacket combo that's almost as flashy as the light-up jacket he wore at the fall of the Berlin Wall . He's taken on the new moniker of DJ Hoff, and he introduces a whole gang of other celebrity DJs, including Jonathan Van Ness of Queer Eye fame (DJ YasKween), up-and-coming Detroit rapper Curtis Roach (DJ Bored In The House), and Chester Cheetah (Yung Cheezy). The snack mascot Chester Cheetah, not somebody else who is using his name ironically.

It all leads back to Fuser's new DJ DNA Test website , where you can pick your preferred musical genre and tracks to let the site create your own ready-to-use DJ persona. I took the test and it pronounced my official DJ name to be Miss Pri$$. I'm not sure it's 100 percent "me" but it's still better than anything I would have thought up on my own. I'll grow into it.

Fuser is set to come out on November 10 for PC, PS4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch on November 10, and it already has fully converted GR's own Ben Tyrer into a DJ , even if he can't stop putting songs together that have absolutely no business being in the same room let alone the same mix.