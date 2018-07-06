FrightFest 2018 lineup announced: check out dozens of horror films at this year's festival

Halloween may not be for a few more months, but that doesn't mean you can't start getting into the spooky spirit. FrightFest, the annual UK festival dedicated to horror cinema, is back for 2018, and has recently announced the full lineup of movies that attendees will be able to gorge themselves on.

The list is quite extensive, featuring dozens of films including 20 world, 17 European, and 22 UK premieres. You'll find the full schedule below, including where and when the films will be playing, so you can plan out your terror-binge with precision. For more details and ticket information, check out the FrightFest 2018 website .

Thursday, August 23

Cineworld Leicester Square: Arrow Video Screen

6:00pm - The Ranger

8:45pm - Summer of 84

11:00pm - Mega Time Squad

Cineworld Leicester Square: Horror Channel Screen

6:30pm - The Ranger

9:15pm - Summer of 84

11:30pm - Mega Time Squad

Cineworld Leicester Square: Cineworld Discovery Screen

8:50pm - Bad Samaritan

11:15pm - Blood Fest

Friday, August 24

Cineworld Leicester Square: Arrow Video Screen

11:30am - The Cleaning Lady

1:45pm - Braid

4:00pm - Puppet Master: The Littlest Reich

6:30pm - The Most Assassinated Woman In The World

9:00pm - Incident In A Ghost Land

11:15pm - Boar

Cineworld Leicester Square: Horror Channel Screen

12:00pm - The Cleaning Lady

2:15pm - Braid

4:30pm - Puppet Master: The Littlest Reich

7:00pm - The Most Assassinated Woman In The World

9:30pm - Incident In A Ghost Land

11:45pm - Boar

Cineworld Leicester Square: Cineworld Discovery Screen

11:45am - Our House

2:00pm - A Bluebird In My Heart

4:00pm - Short Film Showcase 1

6:45pm - Pimped

9:15pm - Dead Night

11:30pm - Crystal Eyes

Prince Charles Cinema: Prince Charles Discovery One

11:10am - FrightFest: Beneath The Dark Heart Of Cinema

1:15pm - A Young Man With High Potential

3:30pm - St Agatha

6:30pm - The Great Rock'N'Roll Swindle

9:00pm - Blue Sunshine

Prince Charles Cinema: Prince Charles Discovery Two

11:20am - Seeds

1:45pm - Final Stop

4:00pm - Piercing

6:45pm - Rock Steady Row

9:00pm - Life Changer

Saturday, August 25

Cineworld Leicester Square: Arrow Video Screen

11:00am - Ravers

1:20pm - Heretiks

3:45pm - Chuck Steel: Night of the Trampires

6:20pm - What Keeps You Alive

8:45pm - Upgrade

11:00pm - Fright Fest

Cineworld Leicester Square: Horror Channel Screen

11:30am - Ravers

1:50pm - Heretiks

4:15pm - Chuck Steel: Night of the Trampires

6:50pm - What Keeps You Alive

9:15pm - Upgrade

11:30pm - Fright Fest

Cineworld Leicester Square: Cineworld Discovery Screen

11:15am - Killing God

1:30pm - The Arrow Video Podcast

4:00pm - The Laplace's Demon

7:00pm - Dementia Part 2

9:15pm - TBC

11:30pm - TBC

Prince Charles Cinema: Prince Charles Discovery One

11:00am - Book Of Monsters

2:15pm - CTRL

4:20pm - The Devil's Doorway

6:30pm - F.U.B.A.R.

8:45pm - Perfect Skin

11:10pm - The Duke Mitchell Film Club!

Prince Charles Cinema: Prince Charles Discovery Two

11:15am - The Tokoloshe

1:45pm - One Cut of the Dead

4:15pm - Blood Fest

6:45pm - Seeds

9:00pm - Life After Flash

11:00pm - Lasso

Sunday, August 26

Cineworld Leicester Square: Arrow Video Screen

10:45am - Hell Is Where The Home Is

1:00pm - The Man Who Killed Hitler And Then The Bigfoot

3:30pm - He's Out There

6:15pm - Terrified

8:30pm - Anna and the Apocalypse

Cineworld Leicester Square: Horror Channel Screen

11:15am - Hell Is Where The Home Is

1:30pm - The Man Who Killed Hitler And Then The Bigfoot

4:00pm - He's Out There

6:45pm - Terrified

9:00pm - Anna and the Apocalypse

Cineworld Leicester Square: Cineworld Discovery Screen

11:00am - The Night Eats The World

1:15pm - Luciferina

3:45pm - Hammer Horror: The Warner Bros: Years

6:30pm - Videoman

8:45pm - The Night Sitter

Prince Charles Cinema: Prince Charles Discovery One

11:00am - Short Film Showcase 2

1:20pm - White Chamber

3:45pm - Bodied

6:30pm - Await Further Instructions

9:00pm - Tigers Are Not Afraid

Prince Charles Cinema: Prince Charles Discovery Two

11:15am - Life Changer

1:30pm - Ghost Stories

4:00pm - Ghost Mask Scar

6:30pm - Piercing

8:30pm - Cult Of Terror

Monday, August 27

Cineworld Leicester Square: Arrow Video Screen

10:45am - Open 24 Hours

1:05pm - The Field Guide To Evil

3:30pm - The Dark

6:15pm - The Golem

8:45pm - Climax

Cineworld Leicester Square: Horror Channel Screen

11:15am - Open 24 Hours

1:35pm - The Field Guide To Evil

4:00pm - The Dark

6:45pm - The Golem

9:15pm - Climax

Cineworld Leicester Square: Cineworld Discovery Screen

11:00am - Secret Santa

1:20pm - The Witch In The Windows

3:45pm - Frankenstein's Creature

6:30pm - Screen International Genre Rising Star Award

Prince Charles Cinema: Prince Charles Discovery One

11:00am - Wolfman Got Nards

1:20pm - Short Film Showcase 3

3:45pm - Possum

6:15pm - Black Site

Prince Charles Cinema: Prince Charles Discovery Two

11:30am - Rock Steady Row

1:35pm - Crystal Eyes

4:00pm - The Tokoloshe