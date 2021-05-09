Free next-gen upgrades will roll out next week for Remnant: From the Ashes

Remnant: From the Ashes is receiving a free next-gen upgrade for Xbox One and PS4 players later this week.

As revealed by the developer, the upgrade is a "major patch" that will "add the option to run the game at 4K resolution at 30fps the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X, or 1080p resolution at 60fps on both the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S" when it releases on May 13.

Announcing the Next-Gen Upgrade for Remnant: From the Ashes!4K at 30fps, or 1080p at 60fps on both the PlayStation®5 and Xbox Series X/S. Coming May 13th!

While the RPG is already available in Microsoft's Xbox Game Pass console library, the game will also now be added to the PC vault, too, as well as offer cross-play for Xbox and Windows 10 players, but seemingly not for PS4/5 players.

If you've yet to give Remnant: From the Ashes a try, developer Gunfire Games thinks now is "the best time" to give it a go.

"Now is the best time to jump into Remnant - a third-person survival action shooter set in a post-apocalyptic world overrun by monstrous creatures," the developer wrote on an official blog post .

"As one of the last remnants of humanity, you'll set out alone or alongside up to two other players to face down hordes of deadly enemies and epic bosses, and try to carve a foothold, rebuild, and then retake what was lost."

ICYMI, Gunfire Games has confirmed that a prequel is on the way, too, in which you'll have to take on a "brutal" labyrinth.

"When you start your journey, it's still easy to get stronger and quicker, but the older you get, the more important your wisdom about the arcane powers will become," the developer teased at the time.