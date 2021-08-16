Ryan Reynolds confirms Disney already wants Free Guy 2

Free Guy star Ryan Reynolds confirmed a sequel is on the way. The movie's weekend total clocks out at $28.4 million – impressive in itself, beating out the previous weekend's $26.2 million brought in by The Suicide Squad – but it was the movie's $10.5 million Friday takings that swung it for Disney.

"Aaaannnnd after 3 years messaging #FreeGuy as an original IP movie, Disney confirmed today they officially want a sequel. Woo hoo!! #irony," reads Reynolds' Tweet.

Reynolds stars in Free Guy as an NPC (non-playable character) who quickly learns his world isn't what it seems when he encounters Jodie Comer's mysterious character, Molotovgirl, who is desperate to locate an item within the game.

The most amusing part of the announcement is Reynolds' quip about Free Guy being positioned as "an original IP movie" and now it's about to spawn a franchise. Inside the film, Taika Waititi's video game developer Antwan, who is a grade-A dick, delivers a tirade about sequels which includes the phrase "Albuquerque Boiled Turkey."

Whether or not Free Guy 2 will adopt that horrific moniker is unknown, but we do know who else is on board to weigh in on that decision. The movie's director Shawn Levy retweeted Reynolds' original Tweet, adding a "Yuuuuuuuup" to seemingly confirm the sequel news.

Recently Levy talked to GamesRadar+ about the possibility of a sequel, and he seemed hopeful. "I think there's definitely scope and an immense potential for a sequel to Free Guy. It's such a winning, optimistic and charming protagonist," he says. "I'd love to see how he fares in other environments. And the thing about gaming is, there's endlessly cool and diverse environments and games that we could put Guy in."

Co-star Joe Keery also weighed in, suggesting the sequel could embrace the darker side of AI: "But it would be kind of cool if maybe the second one was like a darker spin on it. Maybe Guy isn't all that good after all, or something? That's my pitch."