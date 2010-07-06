Fraggle Rock is strictly an adults only zone

Fraggle Rock may have been a TV series adored by kids the world over, but The Weinstein Company want its movie to be an “edgy” flick strictly for adults.

Last month we discovered that a new screenwriter was being searched out in order to bring a little more of that “edge” to the project.

Well, director/writer Corey Edwards has just conducted an interview with You Bent My Wookie , and revealed just what sort of thinking is going down over at the Fraggle camp…

“Since then, I’ve been able to sit down with Weinstein’s new VP of Development and really talk about their issues with the movie,” reveals Edwards. “We’ve had some very good conversations about what they think ‘edgy’ is and what I think ‘edgy’ is.

“We got down to the philosophies of why to even make a Fraggle movie in the first place. And I think they’ve been able to qualify their word ‘edgy’ with the word ‘older’. They want this movie to connect with an older, more sophisticated audience.

“I want to help them figure out what that means so that we are both happy. But right now it’s up to the studio to decide what they really want and how they’re going to move forward.”

His comments chime with earlier reports that the Weinsteins wanted to create a more adult movie in Fraggle Roc k , which makes sense considering everybody who remembers that title is now in their 20s or 30s, if not older (the show aired in the ‘80s).

Edwards confirms that the script “is in a state of flux right now”, which means that plot details are still pretty light. What we do know is that the characters of Doc, dog Sprocket and the Doozers will all be present, though Gorgs will not.

Source: [ You Bent My Wookie ]

