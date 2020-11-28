Forza Horizon 5 may release as soon as next year

Forza Horizon 5 could release as soon as next year, according to an industry insider.

While we know a new Forza Motorsport is in development for Xbox Series X , as yet there's been no confirmation when - or even if - a new Horizon game is on the way. However, GameBeat journalist Jeff Grubb suspects we'll get to play a new Horizon game before the next Motorsport instalment - even though the former has yet to be announced.

“We saw Forza Motorsport get teased a few months ago [but] I think we might get the next Forza Horizon game first and I think that might be coming this coming year,” Grubb said recently on the Xbox Empire podcast (thanks, VGC ).

“They’re in a weird situation where for some reason Playground says it does seem like they may be ready to go first. I think I know the setting, but I’m going to let them announce it."

We learned Forza Motorsport is coming to Xbox Series X at the Xbox Games Showcase broadcast over the summer. The trailer showcased some truly phenomenal looking cars and tracks and was reportedly all in-engine footage, but there's still no release date given for the racing game from Turn 10.

"Forza Horizon 4 may have launched in 2018, but developer Playground Games has done such a good job optimising its open-world racing game that it is a must-own for Xbox Series X," Josh wrote in our summary of the best Xbox Series X games .

"Available to purchase outright or through Xbox Game Pass, Forza Horizon 4 arrives in native 4K and now at 60 frames per second – the game looks and plays better than ever on Xbox. Forza Horizon 4 was already the best racing game of the Xbox One era and now, with its faster performance, higher fidelity graphics, and increased shadow, reflection, and particle effects quality, it has been transformed for Xbox Series X. Forza Horizon 4 sets the benchmark for racing games of this new generation."

