Fortnite is adding bots so new players aren't slaughtered immediately

I've played Fortnite a few times, simply because I feel it's my obligation as a games journalist in 2019, and my experiences are pretty consistent. I touch down on the map and within one minute of roaming around aimlessly, I'm shot dead by an unseen assailant. It seems my experience isn't uncommon, as Fortnite is now adding bots into Battle Royale to help level the playing field for newer players.

The addition of bots to Fortnite comes with an overhauled matchmaking system designed to help lesser-skilled players not die so much. Along with various other matchmaking tweaks, the bots should help mitigate the effect of an ever-expanding range of skill levels among Fortnite players. As you get better, you'll see fewer bots being matched into your games. Epic says the bots will react to your skill level and behave just like human players. Logically enough, you won't see bots in Competitive matches.

You should start seeing more balanced matches when the next update rolls out, and Epic says they'll be keeping an eye on the situation and updating the formula as needed. It should be noted that bots won't be introduced until Season 11 releases, which is expected in the early half of October.

"In the v10.40 update, we’re introducing improved matchmaking logic to Battle Royale core modes to create fairer matches. What does this mean? You will be more likely to match with players of similar skill, and as you get better, so should your opponents. We will slowly roll this out to all regions across Battle Royale core modes as we test and monitor how it performs. We’re excited to get this out for everyone to play with and will continue to update the system. We’ll update you when it’s fully live across all regions to get your feedback as you try it out," the announcement reads.