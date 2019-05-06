If you queued up for Fortnite's Unvaulting you'll get a free glider, even if you didn't make it in

Fortnite's Unvaulting event was a whirl of activity, as players en masse chose to bring back the Drum Gun then watched as Tilted Towers and Retail Row were burned off the map by a volcanic eruption. Unfortunately, not everybody who queued up for the event got to watch. Reports of players failing to load into a match despite readying up in the Unvaulting playlist were widespread, and Epic has some plans to make up for them missing out on the one-time-only fun. Everybody likes a free glider, right?

At this point Fortnite has done a bunch of one-time events, however, none have had the level of interactivity enabled by the Unvaulting vote. Since everybody will deal with the ramifications of the structure-demolishing Drum Gun being added back to the game, it was a particular shame that many players were unable to participate in the event and cast their metaphorical ballots. It looks like a recount is off the table, but Epic has some other plans for making it up to players.

For those players who were unable to participate, we are working to release replay files of the event so that you can witness the Unvaulting from within the client.May 4, 2019

We apologize that some players were unable to view the Unvaulting event. Anyone who jumped into the Unvaulting playlist will be granted the Arcana Glider in the coming days. Players who purchased the Arcana Glider previously will be refunded their V-Bucks.May 5, 2019

The Arcana Glider is no booby prize - it was just added to the item store last week for 1,200 V-Bucks. Its wings are made of cool blue, crystalline shards, tying it to the otherworldly realm that players catch glimpses of in live events like the Unvaulting. It's a nice touch that folks who already bought the glider and queued up for the Unvaulting playlist will get their V-Bucks refunded, giving them a chance to buy another item or store their currency away for the next Fortnite battle pass .