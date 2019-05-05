Fortnite Volcano event finally destroys Tilted Towers, and the Vault brings back the Drum Gun

After the countdown ticked down, the Loot lake Fortnite vault event began. The vault finally cracked open with a mighty beam of light and presented players with the chance to vote for the return of one vaulted weapon or item by hacking and slashing away at their desired choice. The X-4 Stormwing, Bounce Pad, Drum Gun, Grappler, Sub Machine Gun, and Infinity Blade were all on offer, and after a lot of hitting and jumping, the divisive Drum Gun won the vote.

But it was far from over. Before the event ended, a white light then washed over the screen and players were kicked up into the air directly in front of the volcano, which began to erupt. Spewing lava out towards the map, the volcano destroyed Tilted Towers and Retail Row. Oh, the calamity! Our very own video maestro James Jarvis caught the moment first-hand:

The Unvaulting has Destroyed half the map #theunvaulting #Fortnite

The destruction of the two locations comes a week before Fortnite Season 9, which is due to kick off on May 8 at 8pm EST/ May 9 1am BST. Just how this will shake things up remains to be seen, but as one of the most popular drop spots locations, the loss of Tilted Towers is sure to be felt. We've yet to see if the Drum Gun - which many players loathed for its overpowered wall-zapping shots - will have any of its stats altered, or if anything else will be introduced to balance it out. Either way, like it or loathe the Drum Gun is back in action.

This is what you get for voting Drum Gun #theunvalting #Fortnite

