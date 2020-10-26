Fortnite drops Ghostbusters skins ahead of Halloween

Fortnite has gotten a surprise addition to its Item Shop with an official Ghostbuster Skin Set. The new pack, which is available now ahead of Halloween, contains the iconic Ghostbuster uniform featuring the famous No-Ghost logo on the upper arm, pulled straight from the film series.

Also featured in the set is a themed Proton Pickaxe harvesting tool, an Ecto-glider similar in style to the Ectomobile featured in the films and a Proton Pack back bling. Unfortunately, the cosmetic set can only be purchased from the in-game item shop and cannot be earned. The Fortnitemares 2020: Midas’ Revenge event is currently live on PS4, Xbox One, PC, Nintendo Switch and Android, so if you’re planning on grabbing the Ghostbusters skin set just in time for Halloween you’re able to do so now until November 3.

They ain't afraid of no ghosts.Grab a Ghostbusters Set in the Shop now 👻 pic.twitter.com/iEIiKJyULrOctober 25, 2020

As part of the Halloween 2020 season, Fortnite has gotten a new set of Midas Challenges which can earn you exclusive in-game items such as sprays, the Midas’ Shadow wrap weapon skin, the Smash O’Lantern Pickaxe and the Bobo Back Bling. The challenges and items will be available to earn until the end of the event.

If you’re looking for more Fortnite skins to get in the mood for Halloween, a brand new ‘Baba Yaga’ outfit has just been added to the item shop as well as a ‘Vicious Vice Set’ which features a themed skin and harvesting tool.