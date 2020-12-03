Fortnite Bounties: Where can you get them and how do you complete Fortnite Bounties

Fortnite Bounties are a fresh addition to the gameplay, giving you an extra incentive to eliminate your opponents beyond getting one step closer to a Victory Royale. If you know how to get Fortnite Bounties and are successful in executing them, you'll start racking up the Fortnite Gold Bars which you can then spend on new weapons, or even hiring a bodyguard to fight alongside you in the battle royale. It's not immediately obvious how to pick up these contracts in Fortnite, and if you're just going off the promotional artwork then you may be looking around for a Bounty Board that doesn't actually exist in the game. That's why we're here to help out, so follow our advice and you'll be able to complete Fortnite Bounties in no time.

Where to get Fortnite Bounties

(Image credit: Epic Games)

To get a Fortnite Bounty, you first need to find one of the Fortnite Characters as they give them out – there are 40 of them dotted around the island, and you'll know you're near one when you see a speech bubble icon appear on your map. Approach them and follow the Talk prompt to see what tasks they have on offer, then scroll through until you see the Bounty - Eliminate Enemy Player option. Select it, then hit the thumbs up icon to begin one of the Fortnite Bounties.

How to complete Fortnite Bounties

(Image credit: Epic Games)

Once you accept one of the Fortnite Bounties, you'll get a notification on your screen with the name of the enemy player you need to eliminate, along with a picture of their character so you know who to look for. A yellow circle will appear on your map, giving you a rough idea of where your target it, though it only updates every few seconds so use it to track their direction of movement. When you find the target, take them out and you'll receive a Bounty Complete notification along with your reward for completing your Fortnite Bounty.

If another player eliminates the enemy player before you do, you'll get a Bounty Poached notification instead, though interestingly you'll still receive a smaller Gold Bar reward and for the purpose of Quests it counts as one of your complete Fortnite Bounties. If you're working through a quest that requires a number of bounties to be completed, it's worth accepting them wherever you can as other players may end up doing the work for you.

