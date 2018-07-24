All 10 Fortnite birthday cake locations - dance in front of different birthday cakes with our full guide

Fortnite is celebrating its first birthday in style with a range of Fortnite birthday event challenges. One of which is to dance in front of different Fortnite Birthday Cakes. You can find 10 Fortnite birthday cakes on the map which is handy, as you have to dance in front of 10 of them to tick off the challenge.

Here's where to find them.

All Fortnite birthday cake locations

Pleasant Park - Behind the Petrol Station on the east, C3

Behind the Petrol Station on the east, C3 Flush Factory - in Parking Lot, E9

in Parking Lot, E9 Greasy Grove - in front of Durrr Burger, C7

in front of Durrr Burger, C7 Paradise Palms - North edge of town, I8

North edge of town, I8 Fatal Fields - in the centre, G8

in the centre, G8 Retail Row - in the centre, H6

in the centre, H6 Lonely Lodge - Car park to the west, I5

Car park to the west, I5 Loot Lake - Next to the Waterfall at E5

Next to the Waterfall at E5 Lazy Links - South East fairway at F3

South East fairway at F3 Overlooking Risky Reels - on the hill to the south at H3

Pleasant Park Fortnite birthday cake

You'll find a Fortnite Birthday cake just outside Pleasant Park, on a hill behind the petrol station on the east, at map grid C3.

Flush Factory Fortnite birthday cake

There's a nice and easy, impossible to miss Fortnite birthday cake at Flush Factory, right outside the main building in front of the giant toilet at D9.

Greasy Grove Fortnite birthday cake

Head to Greasy Grove and you'll find a Fortnite birthday cake right outside in the road at C7.

Paradise Palms Fortnite birthday cake

You'll find a Fortnite birthday cake on the north edge of Paradise Palms, on the sand just out of town at I8.

Fatal Fields Fortnite birthday cake

Right in the centre of Fatal Fields you'll find a Fortnite birthday cake sat at G8 on the map grids.

Retail Row Fortnite birthday cake

There's a Fortnite birthday cake to be danced in front of at Retail Row. It's in the road, near the middle and the children's swings. H6 on the map.

Lonely Lodge Fortnite birthday cake

Lonely Lodge has a Fortnite birthday cake tucked away on the western side at I5, face the lodge and turn left and you should see it near the car park.

Loot Lake Fortnite birthday cake

You'll find a cake on the southern edge of Loot Lake, by the waterfall and under a tree. Just head to E5 on the map.

Lazy Links has one Fortnite birthday cake on the South East fairway at F3. It's just by the road that runs around the club.

Risky Reels Fortnite birthday cake

You'll have to head a little way out of Risky Reels to find this Fortnite birthday cake. It's on the hill to the south, at H3, overlooking the drive in.