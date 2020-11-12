Fortnite could get 120 FPS mode on Xbox Series X

Fortnite 120 FPS mode could be on the way in a future game update for Xbox Series X.

The official Xbox Wire blog interviewed Epic Games lead console programmer Ben Woodhouse about how the studio is putting new-gen power to use for the game that defined the latter half of the last generation. Epic already gave us the broad strokes about Fortnite next-gen improvements coming ahead of the transition to Unreal Engine 5, and Woodhouse offered some more tantalizing details.

"There's definitely more we want to do with the Xbox Series X hardware, both in terms of visuals and reducing latency – we may also look at supporting a 120fps mode in future releases," Woodhouse teased.

Before then, you can get a feel for some of the new improvements that Fortnite is already rocking on Xbox Series X - and in many cases Xbox Series S as well. That includes running split-screen Battle Royale mode and Save the World mode at a steady 60 frames per second, while a more powerful CPU allows it to stream in more detailed assets from a greater distance (which you'll especially appreciate if you're playing in 4K).

"We added GPU fluid simulations for explosions and smoke and fire effects," Woodhouse said. "These look great in motion and make the effects feel much more natural. We’re also using GPU compute power to simulate physics fields. This allows us to generate shockwaves from grenade and rocket explosions, adding realistic motion to nearby grass and foliage and enhancing the gameplay. We added raymarched volumetric clouds that have real depth. These look beautiful under different dynamic lighting conditions, especially when you’re skydiving through them."

If you want to try out the next generation of Fortnite, check out our guide to finding the best Xbox Series X price .