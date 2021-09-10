Forspoken heads up the Square Enix Tokyo Game Show 2021 showcase

Forspoken, Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin, and Final Fantasy 7: The First Soldier will feature in Square Enix's Tokyo Game Show 2021 livestream next month.

Just earlier today, Square Enix confirmed its full line up for the Tokyo Game Show 2021, which will actually last over three days early next month in October. Firstly, Forspoken will grace the presentation on October 1, and will have a premiere of some sort at right around 6am PT/9am ET/2pm BST that day.

After that comes Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin on October 2, an hour earlier at 5am PT/8am ET/1pm BST. As with Forspoken, we don't know what the Stranger of Paradise showcase will entail at Tokyo Game Show 2021. Square Enix could simply offer up a new trailer for either game, or they could host a full-on panel featuring developers and more.

Lastly comes Final Fantasy 7: The First Soldier. This portion of Square Enix's offerings debuts on October 3, at the earlier time of 1:30am PT/4:30am ET/9:30am BST. It's been a fair while since we've seen anything of The First Soldier, a battle royale prequel for mobile devices which takes place 30 years before the main events of Final Fantasy 7.

Just yesterday, we actually received a brand new trailer and release window for Forspoken. At PlayStation's big 2021 showcase, Forspoken debuted a brand new story-centric trailer, detailing the backstory of protagonist Frey Holland, and giving us a brief look at the lush worlds we'll be able to explore. There's not that long to wait until Forspoken is here, because it'll be arriving on PC and PS5 next year in Spring 2022.

Don't expect Final Fantasy 16 to show up at Tokyo Game Show 2021 however, as although development is going well, Square Enix is holding off on this one for now.