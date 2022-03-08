Florence Pugh in talks to join the cast of Dune: Part 2

Oscar nominee and Marvel actor Florence Pugh is reportedly in talks to join the cast of Dune: Part 2.

According to Deadline, Pugh is being eyed for the role of Princess Irulan Corrino, eldest daughter to Emperor Shaddam Corrino IV. The sequel, helmed by Dune: Part One director, producer, and co-writer Denis Villeneuve, will continue the otherworldly adventures of young hero Paul Atreides (Timothee Chalamet), with Zendaya, Rebecca Ferguson, Josh Brolin, and Javier Bardem.

It's no surprise that a second installment is in the works. Dune: Part One, the third adaptation of author Frank Herbert's successful sci-fi fantasy series, Though it was released simultaneously on HBO Max, the film racked up over $400 million worldwide in box-office sales. Along with overall positive reception from critics, Part One earned nine Oscar nominations, including Best Adapted Screenplay, Best Original Score, and Best Picture.

The role of Princess Irulan was originated by Virginia Madsen in David Lynch's 1984 adaptation, which starred a young Kyle MacLachlan as Paul.

Pugh recently joined the Marvel Cinematic Universe, co-starring as cunning assassin Yelena Belova in Black Widow. She reprised the role in Marvel's Hawkeye, with her character becoming part of an important arc in the show's final episodes. Pugh is currently filming Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer, where she will play American psychiatrist Jean Tatlock - and secret lover of J. Robert Oppenheimer. The actor is also currently part of the ongoing audition process for an untitled Madonna biopic, competing with stars like Julia Garner and Alex Demie for the titular role of the pop icon.

Dune Part Two is set for a speedy 2023 release. For more Academy Award-nominated flicks, check out our complete list of the 2022 Oscars nominations.