Five classic Final Fantasy games are coming to PS Now starting next week

A batch of five classic Final Fantasy games are making their debut on PlayStation Now, Sony has announced. Starting next week and continuing each month, a new Final Fantasy title from the series' past will be added to PS Now until January 2022.

The first of the five games is the iconic Final Fantasy 7 from 1997, which lands on PS Now on Tuesday, September 7 (that's a lot of sevens). Considering its gargantuan impact on the series and the JRPG genre more broadly, this one probably doesn't need an introduction. Even if you've played the recent remake, which we ranked one of the best games of 2020, it's still worth checking out the original, especially if you're a PS Now subscriber.

Next up is Final Fantasy 8 Remastered, which launched in September 2019 and is being added to PS Now on October 5. This one's more of a cult-classic, but certainly not one to be overlooked if you're a fan of the series. Final Fantasy 9, another all-time favorite of fans and critics alike, hits PS Now on November 2.

Then, the excellent Final Fantasy 10 and 10-2 HD Remaster will be available on PS Now starting December 7. Alongside Final Fantasy 7, Final Fantasy 10 is one of the most popular games in the series. Final Fantasy 10-2 isn't quite as universally loved, but again, one to give a try if you're played the other games and want something new.

Finally, the remastered and expanded Final Fantasy 12: The Zodiac Age will conclude the series' PS Now run on January 4, 2022. GamesRadar gave Final Fantasy 12: The Zodiac Age four whole stars out of five, and the game has been generally well received. It isn't talked about as much as some of the other Final Fantasy games, but that doesn't mean it deserves to be ignored.

