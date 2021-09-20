First trailer for Tom Hanks movie Finch looks like Cast Away – but Wilson's a dog this time

The first trailer for Tom Hanks movie Finch is here, and it's got some serious Cast Away vibes.

The film sees Hanks' character – the titular Finch – living in a post-apocalyptic world, after a solar flare has devastated Earth. The good news is he finds a dog, named Goodyear (and not Wilson, which seems like a missed opportunity to us) and sets about building his own robot. Finch's idea is that, after he's gone, the robot Jeff (Caleb Landry Jones) will still be around to look after Goodyear.

A storm eventually forces the unlikely trio to set off on a perilous journey together. The threats don't just come from the environment, either, but from the people left behind – who, as any fan of The Walking Dead will tell you, are often the most dangerous part of any post-apocalyptic scenario. But, Finch intends to show Jeff the beauty of being alive, so don't expect things to be all bad.

Game of Thrones director Miguel Sapochnik helms the film, with a script from Ivor Powell and Craig Luck. Castaway director Robert Zemeckis is onboard as an executive producer, and Finch counts Amblin Entertainment among its production companies.

The film was originally intended to be a theatrical release from Universal Pictures, but the pandemic got in the way, so Finch is now an Apple TV Plus exclusive. This isn't Hanks' first time starring in a movie for the streamer, either, with Greyhound released last year on the platform.

Finch will arrive this November 5. In the meantime, check out our roundup of all of 2021's upcoming major movie release dates.