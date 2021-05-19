First look at The Time Traveler's Wife HBO series revealed

The first look at new HBO series The Time Traveler's Wife has arrived.

David Nutter will direct the series. He is probably best known for helming episodes of HBO shows The Sopranos, Band of Brothers, The Pacific, and Game of Thrones. Check out the image below. (H/T Deadline)

HBO's series version of THE TIME TRAVELER'S WIFE has begun production. The six episode first season will be directed by David Nutter, is written and EPed by Steven Moffat, and stars Rose Leslie, Theo James, Desmin Borges and Natasha Lopez. pic.twitter.com/mVPL5jnhkPMay 18, 2021 See more

Nutter isn't the only Game of Thrones alum in the series, though – Rose Leslie stars as Clare, the titular wife to Theo James' time-traveling Henry. Leslie played Ygritte the Wildling in the HBO fantasy series. James, meanwhile, has had roles in The Witcher, Castlevania, and the Divergent series of movies.

This also isn't the first time this story, based on Audrey Niffenegger's novel of the same name, has been adapted. The Time Traveler's Wife, starring Eric Bana and Rachel McAdams, was released in 2009 – though wasn't well-received by critics.

The story follows Henry, a man who has a genetic condition that causes him to time travel uncontrollably.

The new HBO series will be six parts long, and is currently filming in New York. It's being adapted by Steven Moffatt, who co-created BBC's Sherlock and Dracula TV shows, and served as head writer and executive producer on Doctor Who.

"This is a story of loss but it's not a tragedy," Moffat said. "It's about a time traveler but it's not science fiction. Despite Clare and Henry's time scrambled relationship, this is the tale of a grand, ordinary love – but not necessarily in that order. This is a dream project for me. I have always loved Audrey Niffenegger's extraordinary, moving novel and it has inspired me many times, so to be adapting it for television is the thrill of a lifetime. Working with David Nutter is a joy and an honor already, and with Rose Leslie and Theo James as Clare and Henry, and Natasha Lopez and Desmin Borges as Charisse and Gomez, this is going to be the love story we need right now."

There's no release date for The Time Traveler's Wife just yet, but in the meantime, check out the best Netflix shows to stream now.