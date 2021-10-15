First look at Elizabeth Olsen in new HBO Max crime drama from Big Little Lies creator

HBO Max has released the first look at Elizabeth Olsen in the streamer's upcoming crime series, Love & Death.

The image shows Olsen sitting at a cafe table, fixing a man (whose identity isn't apparent) with a wide eyed stare. "Look of love or gaze of death?" HBO Max tweeted alongside the photo. "Only time will tell."

Elizabeth Olsen stars as Candy Montgomery in Love & Death, coming to HBO Max in 2022.

Based on true events that occurred in 1980, Olsen is playing Candy Montgomery, a small-town Texas housewife who murdered her friend Betty Gore (Lily Rabe) – Candy was having an affair with Betty's husband Allan (Jesse Plemons), and, shortly after they called off the relationship, Betty was found dead. Patrick Fugit is playing Candy's husband, Pat, and Krysten Ritter will play a character named Sherry Cleckler. Production is currently underway in Texas.

The series will be written by David E. Kelley, the man behind shows like Big Little Lies and The Undoing, and directed by Homeland's Lesli Linka Glatter. Nicole Kidman, who starred in both of the aforementioned Kelley shows, is also on board as an executive producer. It was inspired by the book Evidence of Love: A True Story of Passion and Death in the Suburbs and a collection of articles from Texas Monthly.

