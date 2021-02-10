Netflix's new number one series already has fans demanding a second season

Bye-bye Bridgerton? Netflix has a new number one show that everyone is talking about. It's time for you, too, to catch up on the next big thing before it hits the zeitgeist's rear-view mirror. Firefly Lane is the series driving the serious FOMO on the streaming service – and fans can't get enough of the emotional, soapy drama starring Katherine Heigl and Sarah Chalke.

Based on the best-selling novel, Firefly Lane sees Heigl and Chalke as a pair of BFFs (one a housewife, the other a well-known TV personality) and their decades-long friendship punctuated by tragedy, trauma, and more than one bonding session over a glass or two of wine. It's everything viewers want from a Netflix series in lockdown times: it's tense, has several cliffhangers across multiple time periods, and can be polished off in a weekend on account of it only lasting 10 episodes. Intrigued? Here's what the Twitter-verse has to say about Firefly Lane while they desperately wait for a second season.

Netflix has done it again

Be it Lupin, Cobra Kai, or The Queen's Gambit, Netflix has been on a serious roll with its dramas in the past six months. Firefly Lane is next up, and early reactions across the show's first week on the streamer suggests it's got another hit on its hands.

Curse you @netflix, the sheer power of an addictive binge is all too real again. Why must they even continue to ask if I wanna watch the next episode? Of course I do. Wit & charm in equal measure. Crushing again on @KatieHeigl & @sarahchalke. Can't wait for more.. #FireflyLaneFebruary 9, 2021

Binge watched #FireflyLane Such a good show! pic.twitter.com/W484mP5PmyFebruary 6, 2021

I wanna hear less about Emily in Paris and more about Firefly LaneFebruary 7, 2021

okay, but, here me out... #FireflyLane is definitely the best @netflix show released this year.February 5, 2021

Two must-watch lead performances

In the wrong hands, Firefly Lane could have veered into melodrama. Thankfully, Katherine Heigl and Sarah Chalke's performances underpin a premise laced with emotion and heartache. Some are even calling for the pair to pick up awards come next year's Emmy season.

Just binged #FireflyLane ☺️The chemistry between Sarah and Katherine was enough to do it for me. A good watch I must sayFebruary 4, 2021

Katherine Heigl and Sarah Chalke were brilliant!! I was rooting for Tully and max so bad 😭 I need a season 2! #fireflylaneFebruary 5, 2021

Watching "Firefly Lane" today on Netflix.Sarah Chalke can do anything. She's brilliant. The show itself is really well-written, well-acted, and well-directed. It's a little chick-flicky, but not in a bad way. There's some serious heart to it, and it's constructed well.February 3, 2021

Time to cry

There's nothing wrong with letting it all out. Firefly Lane might have you reaching for the tissues on more on than one occasion if the snap reaction on social media is any indication.

On average, I cry three times PER Firefly Lane episode and that’s pretty good for meFebruary 9, 2021

I have just finished watching the whole series in 24 hours,I have never cried so much then music starts had me in floods,I loved every second.Tully and Katie ❤ cant wait for season 2. #FireflyLaneFebruary 5, 2021

All I want from Firefly Lane is to bring Johnny and Kate together for God's sake!!! 🥺😭😖February 5, 2021

firefly lane has no right making me cry before 8amFebruary 8, 2021

Firefly Lane season 2… please?

You should know the deal with Netflix shows by now. You binge every episode inside 48 hours and are busy clamoring for the next season. Unfortunately, no news yet – but that hasn't stopped fans from asking.

Not often I post something like this but if you haven't watched Firefly Lane on Netflix, it's a must watch.I really hope they renew it for a second series especially as they've left it on a cliffhanger.Absolutely brilliant. #FireflyLaneFebruary 4, 2021

#FireflyLane is one of the best shows I have watched in a long long time... and I watch a lot of shows @netflix there better be a season 2 coming!!February 5, 2021

Firefly Lane is must watch show on Netflix. When is season 2 coming out?February 9, 2021

Once you've finished Firefly Lane, get ready to fill out your watchlist even further: here are the best shows on Netflix.