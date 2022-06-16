Final Fantasy 7 Remake Part 3 already in active development under Tetsuya Nomura

Work on Part 3 of the Final Fantasy 7 Remake is already underway.

Shortly after the storied JRPG's 25th anniversary livestream, the game's official Twitter (opens in new tab) account confirmed a rough production timeline in a series of tweets written by creative director Tetsuya Nomura and other lead designers. Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth , formerly known as Remake Part 2, has only just been announced, but Nomura says he's already involved with work on Part 3, which is still untitled.

"I can't wait to share the intention behind naming the first title, 'Remake,' and the second title, 'Rebirth,'" Nomura writes. "In time, I hope to reveal what the third title will be called, and where this journey will ultimately lead.

"The development of Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth has been progressing rapidly since we adopted a new development structure. A title of this scale in which everything is interconnected even before production began is truly rare. In fact, some development has already begun on the third title. I myself have started on the development and am working towards the completion of the series."

Of course, Rebirth is still the team's priority. Nomura says "the development has already entered full production and the team is highly motivated in putting everything together on the project and working to create a finished game."

Today turned out to be an awfully big day for Final Fantasy 7 fans. Rebirth was locked in, Final Fantasy 7 Remake: Intergrade is coming to Steam this week with Steam Deck support, and a Final Fantasy 7: Crisis Core remaster is coming this winter.