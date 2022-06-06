Final Fantasy 16 shows off its lush in-game world with new screens

Final Fantasy 16 has shown off several enticing screenshots of its in-game world.

Last week, Square Enix finally debuted a brand new Final Fantasy 16 trailer for just the second time in over 18 months, revealing a release window of summer 2023. Alongside the new trailer, the Final Fantasy 16 official Twitter account has treated followers to some in-game screens from the game's world of Valisthea, which you can peruse for yourself just below.

A glimpse into some of the locations in Valisthea. #FF16

Final Fantasy 16 looks like it takes place in a pretty lush world, all things considered. We can see protagonist Clive venturing into forests, wetlands, and what looks like an imposing fortress. There's even what looks like a gigantic crystal structure jutting out of the ground in the first screen, which could be the crystal that the first trailer for the game alluded to.

Chiefly though, the new trailer for Final Fantasy 16 actually focused on summons, which are known as 'Eikons' in this game. We saw the likes of Ramuh, Ifrit, Phoenix, Shiva, Garuda, Odin, and Titan jumping into action, both helping and hindering Clive and company through their journey. Speaking of, we also got a great look at the fast-paced combat of the new game in the trailer.

This all means Final Fantasy 16 is little over a year away from launching exclusively on the PS5. Right now, it's undoubtedly one of the hottest upcoming games out there, let alone for Sony's new-gen console. You can check out the PlayStation Blog (opens in new tab) post from producer Naoki Yoshida and director Hiroshi Takai on more of what to expect from Final Fantasy 16.

