Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade ending adds a new scene to the original finale

Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade adds a new end scene to the finale of the original game.

Don't worry, we won't be spoiling the new ending for Final Fantasy 7 Remake here. However, if you're curious as to what the new ending scene actually is, you can see the complete scene play out in the video shown just below.

For those that are still curious, this new ending scene actually isn't bolted onto the end of Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade. Instead, it's shown off at the end of the INTERmission DLC starring Yuffie Kisaragi, so you don't need to replay the whole of Final Fantasy 7 Remake's main plot in order to see this new scene.



Spoilers for the new ending: In the new clip, we see the gang adorably make their way from Midgar to Kalm, hitching a ride with Chocobo Bill at one point. Then we cut to Zack, who is back in Midgar and looking for Aerith. It's not a huge amount of new content, but it'll certainly whet the appetite before Part 2. Spoilers end.

You will, however, have to own a PS5 to see the new ending. Although Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade is out now for both PS4 and PS5, the INTERmission DLC with Yuffie is only available on PlayStation's next-gen console, so the many customers who have been struggling to purchase the console over the last eight months are unfortunately out of luck.

Perhaps this new ending scene shouldn't come as a massive surprise, given what Final Fantasy 7 series creative director Tetsuya Nomura previously teased. You might remember that during a recent orchestral concert for the remake in Japan, Nomura appeared alongside co-game director Yoshinori Kitase to tease that the events of INTERmission would precede part two of the remake.

In other words, Nomura revealed that Final Fantasy 7 Remake Part Two (or whatever it ends up being called), will pick up immediately after where INTERmission ends. Yuffie's story-focused DLC isn't supporting the main game, but rather acting as an epilogue to part one of the remake, and a prologue for part two. Really, it's a nice touch that Square Enix has managed to work in the DLC to fit within the context of the main game.

