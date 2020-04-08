Before you dive into Midgar with Cloud, you might be finding yourself asking just how long is Final Fantasy 7 Remake? Lots of games these days demand hefty time sinks, and it's always good to know just how much time you'll likely be spending to complete the entire experience.

The run time is even more intriguing when you consider that Final Fantasy 7 Remake only covers the first part of the original release from 1997. Set in its entirety in Midgar, you'll be spending more time in the metal city than ever before, and naturally, that means you'll be looking at a longer Final Fantasy Remake playtime than the original eight to nine-hour run.

Final Fantasy 7 Remake: how long to beat?

As a total reimagining of the classic PS1 game, how long it runs depends on just how much time and effort you want to invest to complete everything the adventure has to offer. You'll have plenty to do throughout each chapter, with new side quests, Materia to find, and locations to explore.

My save file when I reached the final chapter clocked it at just under 30 hours. Once I completed the final portion of the story, it was just shy of 31 hours. This run time includes having done most of the side quests available bar a few, as well as trying out every mini-game at least once. If you want to make time for every single side quest, and get stuck into trying to best all of the little mini-games interspersed in between, you're likely looking at around 40 hours in total to do a completed comprehensive run-through of the entire story and complete all of the additional side activities.