Final Fantasy 7 Remake devs tease a little of what Part 2 could offer

Final Fantasy 7 Remake developers Yoshinori Kitase and Naoki Hamaguchi have revealed what they want to achieve in Part 2 of the highly anticipated remake.

Speaking at the CEDEC conference, and translated by Twitter user @aitaikimochi , Kitase stated that the studio hopes that Part 2 “not only surprises but also goes beyond [fans] expectations.”

Hamaguchi said that although he can’t reveal much about the development of Part 2, he did say that the team wants to take the level of detail found in Midgar in the first part of Final Fantasy 7 Remake , and apply it to the rest of the world in Part 2.

The Square Enix employee also shared an interesting fact about the staff working on Part 2, revealing that “when we were creating Part 1, most of the staff who wanted to join our team were fans of the original game. However, right now, the new staff who want to work on the game are those who played the Remake and would like to be on board with Part 2.”

As for when we’ll be able to get our hands on Final Fantasy 7 Remake Part 2, we are still none the wiser. All we know so far is that the game is now in "full development" according to an interview with Tetsuya Nomura, the game’s character designer and director, and that he hopes for it to be released “ASAP”.

If you’re still making your way through Square Enix’s famous remake, take a look at our Final Fantasy 7 Remake tips.