Final Fantasy 14 is getting an upgraded PS5 version

An upgraded version of Final Fantasy 14 is coming to PS5 consoles, with an open beta test starting in April.

Square-Enix announced the PS5 version of Final Fantasy 14 during a special live stream over the weekend, which also saw the reveal of the MMORPG's brand-new expansion Endwalker which will be released later this year.

A teaser trailer for the PS5 version was released on YouTube, showing the game running at 4K resolutions and explaining it will have "lightning-fast load times". The video also mentions that the game will have an "overall increased performance" while playing on the PS5, which we can no doubt thank the console's powerful SSD for.

There will be an open beta test taking place on the PS5 on April 13, letting you check out all the new visual improvements and increased framerates. As it stands, you can currently play the PS4 version of Final Fantasy 14: A Realm Reborn on your PS5 consoles, but it doesn't feature any of these nifty features which will be coming in the optimized version.

A blog post on the official Final Fantasy 14 website further explains that the PS5 version will also offer "significantly increased frame rate", which will allow for a "richer, more immersive gaming experience".

The Endwalker expansion and the PS5 version were revealed during a special Final Fantasy 14 announcement stream, which detailed a number of the upcoming expansion's key features. Endwalker will add two new jobs: the Sage, a healing job, and another that's melee DPS-focused. Other than that, we don't have a ton of details about what Endwalker will add to Final Fantasy 14, which is now in its eighth year.

Explaining the expansion, Square-Enix said: "Endwalker features the climax of the Hydaelyn and Zodiark story, in which Warriors of Light will encounter an even greater calamity than ever before as they travel to the far reaches of Hydaelyn and even to the moon. Endwalker will mark a new beginning for the beloved MMO, setting the stage for new adventures that longtime fans and new players can enjoy together".

Further details on how to participate and sign up for the open beta test will be announced at a later date, so we'll let you know when we find out.

