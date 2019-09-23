FIFA 20 The Challenger SBC: How to complete the Squad Building Challenge for cheap

The FIFA 20 The Challenger SBC may be one of the easier ones to complete in FIFA 20, but it's still easy to overspend when trying to find a solution. You need exactly 100 chemistry with all gold payers, exactly two nationalities and three leagues, but you can only have a maximum of six players from the same of each. If you're looking to find a cheap solution for the FIFA 20 The Challenger SBC then you've come to the right place because we've managed to do it for around 5,000 coins.

FIFA 20 The Challenger SBC solution

(Image credit: EA Sports)

You shouldn't be looking at spending too many coins on the FIFA 20 The Challenger SBC; all of the players we used were under 1,000 coins, with most coming in at 500 or under. In reward, you'll earn a Rare Mixed Players Pack which comes with 12 players – four bronze, four silver, four gold – and all of them are rare. Not too bad for a squad you can complete with solely common players, eh?

The most expensive player I used was Reguilon in the Spanish first tier, but I've got no doubt that you could find someone slightly cheaper like Cote or Didac Vila. Nevertheless, here's the full list of players I used, including how much they cost:

GK: J. Robles [SPA 1/Spain] - 400 coins

RB: A. Smith [ENG 1/England] - 600 coins

CB: P. Jones [ENG 1/England] - 500 coins

CB: K. Olivas [SPA 1/Spain] - 450 coins

LB: Reguilon [SPA 1/Spain] - 800 coins

RM: J. Bowen [ENG 2/England] - 450 coins

CM: T. Cleverley [ENG 1/England] - 400 coins

CM: Bruno [SPA 1/Spain] - 400 coins

LM: Juanmi [SPA 1/Spain] - 400 coins

ST: J. Rodriguez [ENG 1/England] - 450 coins

ST: Roger [SPA 1/Spain] - 500 coins

Total: 5,350 coins

Note: The FIFA 20 transfer market fluctuates wildly and while this was the cheapest solution I could find at the time of writing, the prices may have increased since. For other possible solutions, visit Futbin.