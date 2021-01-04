Women directed a record number of Hollywood’s highest grossing movies in 2020

According to a new study, women directed a record number of Hollywood movies last year.

As reported by Variety , the study from the Centre for the Study of Women in Television and Film at San Diego State University revealed that women represented 16% of directors working on the 100 highest-grossing movies in 2020. That may not be a huge number, but the figure is up from 12% in 2019 and 4% in 2018.

Despite several female-directed titles being pushed back to 2021 due to the Covid-19 pandemic, including Chloé Zhao’s Eternals and Cate Shortland’s Black Widow , Zhao still helmed the critically acclaimed Nomadland, while Cathy Yan’s Birds of Prey and Patty Jenkins’ Wonder Woman 1984 were two of the year’s highest-profile releases.

“The good news is that we’ve now seen two consecutive years of growth for women who direct,” the centre’s director Dr Martha Lauzen said in a statement. “This breaks a recent historical pattern in which the numbers trend up one year and down the next. The bad news is that fully 80% of top films still do not have a woman at the helm.”

The number of women in executive producer, producer, and cinematographer roles also increased. However, the number of female writers and editors fell by 8% and 5%, respectively.

The study also found that movies with at least one female director were much more likely to hire women to be editors, cinematographers, or other key behind-the-scenes roles. For example, movies with female directors saw women comprising 53% of writers, whereas movies with only male directors saw women make up only 8% of writers. What’s more, 67% of movies employed between zero women to four women in top behind-the-scenes roles.