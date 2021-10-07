Far Cry 6 PS5 and Xbox Series X versions nearly always hit 60FPS

Far Cry 6 frame rate on all three new-gen consoles has been put under the microscope in a new video.

Earlier today, VG Tech uploaded a 17-minute gameplay video of Far Cry 6, showcasing the same gameplay segment of Ubisoft's new shooter running on PS5, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S. Overall, the VG Tech video discovers that Far Cry 6 manages to maintain 60 frames per second near-constantly across all three consoles.

The game is certainly put through its paces, as VG Tech showcases hectic combat scenarios and fast-paced driving action, with protagonist Dani gunning down soldiers and swerving around vehicles at high speed on the roads of Yara. All three new-gen consoles manage to maintain 60FPS throughout the sequences, albeit for some very minor dips in certain driving scenarios.

It's a pretty good testament to the tech behind Ubisoft's new game, if anything. In the comments section underneath the original video on YouTube though, VG Tech reveals that although both PS5 and Xbox Series X both utilize dynamic resolution tech, it's the latter that emerges the clear victor with the greater maximum resolution of 3840x2160, over the PS5's max resolution of 3392x1908.

You can head over to our full Far Cry 6 review for more, where Rachel writes that it "marks a new era for the Far Cry series and delivers more explosive action and adventure than ever before, even as the story fumbles some of its more upsetting plot points."

