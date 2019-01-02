Fallout 76 starts 2019 in true Fallout fashion by accidentally removing all of its nuke codes

If you were wishing for peace on earth over Christmas, Fallout 76 has you covered. A newly discovered bug in Bethesda's open world multiplayer survival title has left many players unable to access the in-game nuke codes, which lets you deploy a nuclear bomb on a location of your choice across the Appalachian wasteland.

At first, the Fallout 76 community assumed this was an intentional decision by Bethesda for some undisclosed reason, but the studio has since confirmed on Twitter that the sudden lack of nukes in the game is an unforeseen "issue with Nuke silo access" that it's "actively investigating."

Seeing as the nukes stopped dropping in Fallout 76 on January 1, many are wondering whether this bug is somehow related to the in-game calendar, which can't perhaps cope with the fact that it's now 2019 (I can certainly relate).

Hopefully Bethesda can have nuclear warfare back online in Fallout 76 soon but, in the meantime, the studio has teased some of its plans for the game over the coming year, such as "new quests, weekly in-game events, new Vaults opening, a new PvP mode, Player Vending and much more."

It's anyone's guess as to what "Player Vending" actually entails, but it's hopefully something to do with Fallout 76 traders. Fallout 76 has a lot of work to do in making up for its mistakes in 2018, following a horrendously botched launch that has left the game struggling to maintain a steady player base. Keep your fingers crossed that a No Man's Sky-style redemption is in store for this particular multiplayer wasteland.

