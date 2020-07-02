Fallout 76, Soulcalibur 6, more coming to Game Pass for July

Microsoft's Game Pass subscription service is getting a few new games - and losing some others - including Fallout 76, Soulcalibur 6, CrossCode, and Out of the Park Baseball 21.

Some of these are exclusive to console, like Soulcalibur 6 and CrossCode, while Out of the Park Baseball 21 is exclusive to Game Pass PC. Fallout 76 will be available on both console and PC Game Pass when it goes live on the platform.

The first batch, which includes Soulcalibur 6 and Out of the Park Baseball, is available now to Game Pass subscribers, while the other two games will be available on the service starting July 9.

As we welcome in these new games, it's time to say goodbye to a few departing titles. On July 15, Blazing Chrome, Dead Rising 4, Metal Gear Solid 5, Timespinner, Unavowed, and Undertale will disappear from Game Pass' selection of titles.

Overall, I'm not mad at all about the new games on Game Pass. Despite some fair criticisms from the community, Fallout 76 has continued to hold onto a loyal player base thanks to consistent updates and appealing core systems. Likewise, Soulcalibur 6 is a great fighting game and very much worth checking out or revisiting. I haven't played Cross Code or the baseball game, but they've both been well-received.

Correction: The story originally stated that Soulcalibur 4 would be coming to Game Pass. It's actually Soulcalibur 6. The article has been updated to reflect that, and we regret the error.

